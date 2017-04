300 win mag which powder H4832sc , H1000, IMR 7977 for Berger I'm running low on H4831 sc and looking to try some Berger 210 vld and 190 vld in my 300 win mag Sendero. Eventually one of these rounds will be my go to Wyoming rounds. So I was contemplating trying H1000 or the new IMR 7977 enduron. Has anyone used these powders while loading Berger vld's? Is there a difference powder I should consider?



Thanks

Wyoming + LRH=



