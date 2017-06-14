Re: 300 win mag hunting load Nothing wrong with shooting 150s out of a 300 Win Mag. Fast and flat is what some people are after. I wouldn't consider it a good choice for long range hunting but we might have different definitions for that. Inside of 500 yards the 150 is pretty awesome. 180s are surprisingly good out to 1000 yards. Most of the shooters on this forum are looking for a load that will have minimal wind drift and perform on game at the limits of what their rifle is capable of, and for a 300 Win Mag that means 190-230 grain bullets. The 208 A-Max and 215 Berger Hybrid are excellent performers out of this cartridge with H1000. So, go ahead and shoot the 150s if you'd like to, but I doubt you'll get much info about such loads on this forum. Might be best to look at some loading manuals or online data from Hodgdon and Nosler to get an idea of where to start. Let us know what you come up with.