300 win mag hunting load
06-14-2017, 03:10 PM
300 win mag hunting load
Hello all
just got me an Remington 700 Long range in 300 win mag and now i m searching for an accurate Long range hunting load . i would prefer to load molicoated barnes bullets
150 grains .
can you help me please ?
thank you
Elk868
06-14-2017, 03:15 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
Why would you buy a 300 Win to shoot 150s? Just asking. I know it's not my money but there are many better cartridges for 150s. If it were my rifle I would look at H1000 with Berger 215s.
06-14-2017, 07:06 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
Yup!
No apology for liking Weatherbys
06-14-2017, 07:08 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
Another yep for 215 and H1000
06-14-2017, 08:43 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
My hunting load consists of the 200 gr Nosler Accubond and H1000
06-14-2017, 09:19 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
Nothing wrong with shooting 150s out of a 300 Win Mag. Fast and flat is what some people are after. I wouldn't consider it a good choice for long range hunting but we might have different definitions for that. Inside of 500 yards the 150 is pretty awesome. 180s are surprisingly good out to 1000 yards. Most of the shooters on this forum are looking for a load that will have minimal wind drift and perform on game at the limits of what their rifle is capable of, and for a 300 Win Mag that means 190-230 grain bullets. The 208 A-Max and 215 Berger Hybrid are excellent performers out of this cartridge with H1000. So, go ahead and shoot the 150s if you'd like to, but I doubt you'll get much info about such loads on this forum. Might be best to look at some loading manuals or online data from Hodgdon and Nosler to get an idea of where to start. Let us know what you come up with.
06-14-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: 300 win mag hunting load
H1000 and 215 Berger awesome combo
