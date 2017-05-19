Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips
.300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips
Hi all- a few months back I decided to get back into the 300 win mag game after being out of it for a couple of years. I went the super cheap route by cashing in some big box store reward points plus another $7 and change out of my pocket and picked up a factory new Remington 700 Long Range, then I spent some cash I probably shouldn't have spent on a Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50. I also swapped the trigger for a Timney and swapped the stock for an HS, as I like the way they setup a bit better for me. Now I'm ready to work up a load, finally.

I have previous experience with the 180 AB and like it a lot, which is good because I have about 150 of them in my reloading closet. I also have 250 of the 180 grain Ballistic Tips. Nosler lists them as having the same BC- I believe the BT is slightly shorter than the AB, though, which doesn't make sense to me if they have the same weight...how could they possibly have the same BC?

Anyway- I've never used the BT in any application, but I hear they can be explosive on game and so I'm thinking that if I keep them, I should limit their use to range practice only as I don't like to ruin meat. So, should I try to sell/trade these and get some more Accubonds, or should I load the BTs up with the same load (Nosler brass, Fed 215, H1000) as I use for the ABs? I want to work up ONE load for this for the time being so I have enough time to dial it in before the fall (my range time between now and then will be very limited), so I'm not super interested in developing a load for the AB and the BT if they are going to be noticeably different. I'm leaning towards listing the Ballistic Tips for sale/trade...

Thoughts?
Re: .300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips
I personally have not used the Ballistic tips in a 300 mag, but I have used the 168 ballistic tips in a .308, I took a cow elk and a bull moose. They were going 2675 at the muzzle, both shots were under 150 yards. The elk took about 2 steps and was dead, broadside shot and an exit about 1" diameter, this was at about 70 yards in the timber. Entered through the shoulder, exited just behind.

The bull moose I shot was at 148 yards, first shot through the shoulder, into the heart, and exited same place on off side with similar results (1" exit) moose took 3 steps and went down, then lifted his front end up, and I put another insurance shot through the shoulder, entered about 1.5" above first shot, through lungs, exited the body cavity on off shoulder just in front of where it entered and was perfectly mushroomed under the hide. This one dropped the animal down.

At the velocity I was shooting them, they performed perfectly. You would probably be shooting the 180 at 3050 fps or more, if your close put your shot behind the shoulder and I guarantee it would work, probably with minimal meat loss. If you go through the shoulder, I still wouldn't worry about penetration, but you may loose some more meat. If your shot is beyond probably 350-400 yards, you could put it through the shoulder with no issue, imo.

My meat loss was very little on both my elk and moose, and considering I had waited 10 years for my moose tag, I was concerned about getting as much meat as possible. I would recommend the ballistic tips, mainly since you have more and could practice more with them. But the AB would work just fine too, I'm sure, if you could get your ballistic tips traded for some AB's.
Re: .300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips
But if meat conservation is the main point, one of the worst things for bloodshot is high velocity, something hard to avoid at close range with a 180 in a 300 mag. Either one, at close range I would try to put it behind the shoulder. If you can stretch your shots out, you would probably be happier.
