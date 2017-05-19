.300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips Hi all- a few months back I decided to get back into the 300 win mag game after being out of it for a couple of years. I went the super cheap route by cashing in some big box store reward points plus another $7 and change out of my pocket and picked up a factory new Remington 700 Long Range, then I spent some cash I probably shouldn't have spent on a Vortex Razor HD 5-20x50. I also swapped the trigger for a Timney and swapped the stock for an HS, as I like the way they setup a bit better for me. Now I'm ready to work up a load, finally.



I have previous experience with the 180 AB and like it a lot, which is good because I have about 150 of them in my reloading closet. I also have 250 of the 180 grain Ballistic Tips. Nosler lists them as having the same BC- I believe the BT is slightly shorter than the AB, though, which doesn't make sense to me if they have the same weight...how could they possibly have the same BC?



Anyway- I've never used the BT in any application, but I hear they can be explosive on game and so I'm thinking that if I keep them, I should limit their use to range practice only as I don't like to ruin meat. So, should I try to sell/trade these and get some more Accubonds, or should I load the BTs up with the same load (Nosler brass, Fed 215, H1000) as I use for the ABs? I want to work up ONE load for this for the time being so I have enough time to dial it in before the fall (my range time between now and then will be very limited), so I'm not super interested in developing a load for the AB and the BT if they are going to be noticeably different. I'm leaning towards listing the Ballistic Tips for sale/trade...



Thoughts?