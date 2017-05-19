|
Re: .300 win mag - Accubond vs. Ballistic Tips
I personally have not used the Ballistic tips in a 300 mag, but I have used the 168 ballistic tips in a .308, I took a cow elk and a bull moose. They were going 2675 at the muzzle, both shots were under 150 yards. The elk took about 2 steps and was dead, broadside shot and an exit about 1" diameter, this was at about 70 yards in the timber. Entered through the shoulder, exited just behind.
The bull moose I shot was at 148 yards, first shot through the shoulder, into the heart, and exited same place on off side with similar results (1" exit) moose took 3 steps and went down, then lifted his front end up, and I put another insurance shot through the shoulder, entered about 1.5" above first shot, through lungs, exited the body cavity on off shoulder just in front of where it entered and was perfectly mushroomed under the hide. This one dropped the animal down.
At the velocity I was shooting them, they performed perfectly. You would probably be shooting the 180 at 3050 fps or more, if your close put your shot behind the shoulder and I guarantee it would work, probably with minimal meat loss. If you go through the shoulder, I still wouldn't worry about penetration, but you may loose some more meat. If your shot is beyond probably 350-400 yards, you could put it through the shoulder with no issue, imo.
My meat loss was very little on both my elk and moose, and considering I had waited 10 years for my moose tag, I was concerned about getting as much meat as possible. I would recommend the ballistic tips, mainly since you have more and could practice more with them. But the AB would work just fine too, I'm sure, if you could get your ballistic tips traded for some AB's.
__________________
PEW.............................ting.