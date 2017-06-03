300 WIn mag 215 Berger Just shot some loads I made with the 215 Berger. Probably should of waited for a nicer day but with limited time I have I went for it. Day was 50 degrees dark cloud cover with off and on rain. Started off at 74 grains of h1000 and 30 thousands off the lands cause that's were my 210 loads shot the best and took it up to 76. Also just changed brass to Norma from Hornady which the Norma was averaging 30 grains less. The other thing with the new virgin brass I had pressure marks on the case head all the way up bolt lift was super easy so I was kind of puzzled on that.



74 h1000 coal 3.530 CCI 250

Avg 2714 es 17 SD 9



75

Avg 2771 es 41 SD 18



75.5

Avg 2790 es 24 SD 10



76

Avg 2781 es 23 SD 12

Some cases had marks on case head some didn't but bolt lift was two finger easy and I was getting 2850 avg with the 210 so I went up. 76.5 had a few errors so I didn't get any good data to record.



77 same charge as 210

Avg 2840 es 19 SD 7



77.5

Avg 2867 es 30 SD 12



78

Avg 2896 es 25 SD 12



So question I got is should I try the last 3 charges again in better condition, like what the speed was at 78 maybe fine tune more with seating depth? Just looking for some pointers so I don't waste more components and days cause I'm on a time restraints with my job and weather.