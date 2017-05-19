300 win and 215 hybrid user's? Ok long story short I'm having the chamber recut on my rifle and doing it to specifically run the 215 hybrid. My Smith is going to set throat 0 (touching lands) based on my dummy rounds.



What I'm looking for is the average seating depth you guy's have been running with these bullets. I know there's variables and most won't be identical so I wanna find a middle of the road type a thing.



So if you could tell me.

1) what is your overall length base to ogive (measured with comparator)?

2) how far off the lands are you at that OAL?