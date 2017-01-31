     close
.300 weatherby Swift bullets
Unread 01-31-2017, 11:33 AM
.300 weatherby Swift bullets
Looking for load data and experience with 150-165gr Swifts (A frame or scirocco).

For my wife so got to keep recoil down some for her Accumark. Ive got a good supply of H1000, just what I can get easy for the weatherbys.

Moose, elk, bear.
    Unread 01-31-2017, 11:53 AM
    Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets
    How reduced to do you want to go? H4895 can be used in the 300 weatherby at greatly reduced recoil and velocity.

    Here is how.
    https://www.hodgdon.com/wp-content/u...ifle-loads.pdf

    Then look up load data for the H4895 in your caliber and can reduce by up to 60% of max load listed as a starting load.
    Hodgdon lists data for 150 grain TSX max load of H4895 of 61.5 grains. That can put your starting load down in the 42 grain range with velocity SWAG of approx 2100fps. Can work up to comfort level for her from there.

    Take Aim at Rifle Reloading Data | Hodgdon Reloading

    IMHO If I am going to reduce velocity down into the lets say 2500 - 2900 fps range I would use a softer bullet than the Swifts, like Nosler 165 grain hunting ballistic tip. Hodgdon has load data for it with H4895 also. Be a smack down load for slower speeds!
    "Those who beat their swords into plowshares will end up plowing for those who did not." -Benjamin Franklin
    Unread 01-31-2017, 12:14 PM
    Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets
    Thanks for the info. 3000fps- 3100 should be good that brings it down around a 300 Win with 180gr bullet. Which she handles. And the weatherbys a little heavier.

    I do not like the nosler BT had bad experience out of a .308 with 150gr BT on a whitetail!

    I reload mainly partitions but tip deformation drives me nuts.
    Unread 01-31-2017, 12:31 PM
    Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets
    The Lyman 47th edition manual lists a load of 69 grs of H-380 with the 165 gr Hornady Interlock with a velocity of 2967 ft/sec. It's a starting load so it should be a safe one. Might work for your wife. You could try probably any 165 gr bullet with this charge.
    Unread 01-31-2017, 12:44 PM
    Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by 69firebird View Post
    3000fps- 3100 should be good that brings it down around a 300 Win with 180gr bullet. Which she handles. And the weatherbys a little heavier.
    I certainly wouldn't consider that speed range as downloaded so a stronger made bullet IS in order, I much prefer the Accubond jacket construction over the Swift in general. I just get more copper fouling with the swifts than with the Accubonds. Swift may have the edge a bit on terminal performance but a smidge at best. Whichever shoots best in your gun.
    "Those who beat their swords into plowshares will end up plowing for those who did not." -Benjamin Franklin
    Unread 01-31-2017, 01:00 PM
    Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets
    I've got some 180gr Accubonds sitting here. Never shot anything with them, havnt loaded them cause I didn't like the nos green BT.

    I've got some old Nos solid base 150s that I shoot moose with in my 7mm weatherby I think my muzzle velocitys 3200. Wish they still made those
    Unread 01-31-2017, 01:28 PM
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by 69firebird View Post
    I've got some old Nos solid base 150s that I shoot moose with in my 7mm weatherby I think my muzzle velocitys 3200. Wish they still made those
    They do now and most shooter just don't recognize because of a bad NBT experience in the past. The "Hunting" Ballistic Tip IS a old "Solid Base" with a polymer tip and THICKER jacket in place. Check out the cut away, it IS the old Solid Base design. I had the exact same opinion of the NBT's. But after much jug testing I gave them a try again a couple of years ago, WOW these ain't our grandpas Ballistic Tips, very tough pill and extremely dramatic DRT's on medium game, (NOT a moose. LOL)

    Check em out and specifically look at the Solid Base Registered Trade Mark. Sectional Density is a tad light for a cup and core bullet design in the 150 grain .308 version but it will hold up fine in the 165, 168 and especially the 180 grain version. Not made for a moose but have their place on the shelf.....180 Accubond on the otherhand is one of the top big game bullets made.

    https://www.nosler.com/ballistic-tip-bullet/
    "Those who beat their swords into plowshares will end up plowing for those who did not." -Benjamin Franklin
