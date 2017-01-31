.300 weatherby Swift bullets

Quote:
Originally Posted by 69firebird
I've got some old Nos solid base 150s that I shoot moose with in my 7mm weatherby I think my muzzle velocitys 3200. Wish they still made those
They do now and most shooter just don't recognize because of a bad NBT experience in the past. The "Hunting" Ballistic Tip IS a old "Solid Base" with a polymer tip and THICKER jacket in place. Check out the cut away, it IS the old Solid Base design. I had the exact same opinion of the NBT's. But after much jug testing I gave them a try again a couple of years ago, WOW these ain't our grandpas Ballistic Tips, very tough pill and extremely dramatic DRT's on medium game, (NOT a moose. LOL)
Check em out and specifically look at the Solid Base Registered Trade Mark. Sectional Density is a tad light for a cup and core bullet design in the 150 grain .308 version but it will hold up fine in the 165, 168 and especially the 180 grain version. Not made for a moose but have their place on the shelf.....180 Accubond on the otherhand is one of the top big game bullets made.
