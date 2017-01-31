Re: .300 weatherby Swift bullets



Here is how.

Then look up load data for the H4895 in your caliber and can reduce by up to 60% of max load listed as a starting load.

Hodgdon lists data for 150 grain TSX max load of H4895 of 61.5 grains. That can put your starting load down in the 42 grain range with velocity SWAG of approx 2100fps. Can work up to comfort level for her from there.



