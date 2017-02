300 RUM load I'm currently running 208A Max bullets in my gun but am looking to maybe try a few other bullets. The 2 bullets I'm thinking about are the 212 ELD and the 210 nosler long range. I was curious to some of your actual testing with these bullets and maybe a few loads to try out. My current load is 93 grains of retumbo sending the 208 right around 3100 fps, it's very accurate but always looking at other options, thanks