Re: Is the 300 RUM Dead?? I would say by for not dead as long as you understand probably what you buying., Its probably the second hardest hitting 30 cal on the market next to the 30-378 weatherby (mass produced). You can compare to the 30 nosler but its when the Rum is loaded down and marketers bost of the 30 Nos this is just marketing Hype BS. It shoot heavy grain bullets well and at good speeds. It will give you a good edge over the 300 win mag with the heavies. Some of the down falls...Its expensive when it comes to brass and probably harder to find than the 300 win mag. For about a year mine never seen the light of day due to brass shortage. If you want to shoot Remington brass you will have to buy loaded rounds first. A real big pisser for me. All my loads have been off the Remington brass. The norma, or Nosler brass has a little less case capacity so it loads a little different. Also barrel life will be reduced on this round as with any large over bore for caliber round. Over all cost for reloading I think it's not any cheaper than a 338 Lapua with the lapua maybe a little more on bullets and brass but the brass if buying lapua will offer more reloads. So do I like my RUM, well yes and its fun to shoot since I have a brake on it. I got my deer with it this year at 760 yrds. Deer never took a step. It dropped him in his tracks. When the barrel wears out I might get another or go with a wild cat off the RUM case. But at some point I plan on going to a 338 Lapua AI or a 338 Texan...leaning more toward the 338 Texan since I already have the RUM action. Its a really nice design off the RUM case and launches 338 300 grains up to 3100fps. So I think pushing them at 3000 should offer some better brass life. If I did this the gun would be come a extreme long range rig that would not really be a good packable rig any more due to weight.