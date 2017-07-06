Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



300 rum
Unread 06-07-2017, 01:30 AM
300 rum
I got me a new 300 RUM, 26 inch barrel, Remington 700
My last RUM I had good luck with Retumbo powder.
So far thats the only powder I've tried. As far as bullets go, am trying 200gr hornady ELD-X, Berger 230gr, Berger 200.20X
Primers are 215M, CCI 250 and Winchester large rifle magnum.
Have been thinking about RE26, Vhita N570 and H1000
This saturday is going to be the day I dedicate to getting a load dialed in.
Have never used RE26 or N570 and there's not a lot of info "data" out there on these two powders
Anyone have any experience with these powders in a 300RUM
Thanks everyone
KC7PWO
Unread 06-07-2017, 02:22 AM
Re: 300 rum
Great long range banger ! Now, get on the net and buy as many casings as you can find..$200/100 seems to be about the going rate on one site I saw them...hopefully you can find lots and stock up...
Unread 06-07-2017, 08:21 AM
Re: 300 rum
I have gotten lucky and found a decent amount of brass. I started buying it when I knew I was going to buy another RUM.
I just have shot her enough yet to find out what she likes....well I do know she doesn't like the hornady precision hunter ammo....but that was before I started reloading again.
Now it seems everytime I go into a local shop they have RUM brass...but its still quite spendy.
KC7PWO
