300 rum I got me a new 300 RUM, 26 inch barrel, Remington 700

My last RUM I had good luck with Retumbo powder.

So far thats the only powder I've tried. As far as bullets go, am trying 200gr hornady ELD-X, Berger 230gr, Berger 200.20X

Primers are 215M, CCI 250 and Winchester large rifle magnum.

Have been thinking about RE26, Vhita N570 and H1000

This saturday is going to be the day I dedicate to getting a load dialed in.

Have never used RE26 or N570 and there's not a lot of info "data" out there on these two powders

Anyone have any experience with these powders in a 300RUM

Thanks everyone __________________

KC7PWO