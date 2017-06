30 nosler ammo at midway Midway has 30 Nosler loaded ammo cheaper than brass if anyone is interested. I picked up a couple boxes of 180 accubond for 40.95 a box.



Brass is 68 for 25 or 2.72 each



Loaded ammo is 41 or 2.05 each.



They also have 210 accubond for a couple more dollars but I only wanted the brass so not too worried with what bullet was in it.



Also free shipping over 99 dollars.