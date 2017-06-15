Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



30 nosler ??
Unread 06-15-2017, 07:52 AM
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 626
30 nosler ??
Someone was looking for loaded factory shells recently , check the clearance area of Midway , they are showing the 180 and 210 accubonds for around $40.00 roughly, about half price...don't think you can beat this price...hope this helps whoever was looking for them...
Unread 06-15-2017, 10:18 AM
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,549
Re: 30 nosler ??
Originally Posted by Frank in the Laurels
Someone was looking for loaded factory shells recently , check the clearance area of Midway , they are showing the 180 and 210 accubonds for around $40.00 roughly, about half price...don't think you can beat this price...hope this helps whoever was looking for them...
Cheaper than brass alone.
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
