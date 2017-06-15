|
Re: 30 nosler ??
Frank in the Laurels
Someone was looking for loaded factory shells recently , check the clearance area of Midway , they are showing the 180 and 210 accubonds for around $40.00 roughly, about half price...don't think you can beat this price...hope this helps whoever was looking for them...
Cheaper than brass alone.
