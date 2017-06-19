30/06 Springfield It has been a while sense I did a post,a lot has gone on! Anyway...i bought a Remington 700 ,ADL white Tail with wood,completely redid the stock ,comb is gone crap checkering is gone added a floor plate and Mesquite for end and grip cap,glassed and floated 16 coats of tung oil and it is the most accurate cartridge and rifle I have ever owned,Now remember ,this is with 70+year old eyes, I had a lot of Reloader 26 left from my 7mm mag I traded for this so used it along with Winchester primers ,Remington brass and 168 A Max. I played with loads and length of cartridge,seated in the lands 3.485 "o.l. ,65.5 grains of R26 and Large Winchester rifle primer gives me 2980 fps, but it does it all the time in 3 shot groups of .185 to .275 center to center @ 100 yds. cold or hot barrel,dirty barrel squeaky clean or fouling left from the day before.I have never had a rifle do this for me ,especially a factory one,oh yes I did put a Timney trigger on it. I am on the 12th time of loading with this bras,can not explain,but the darn thing really shoots!!Pete