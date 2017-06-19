Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 30/06 Springfield
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

30/06 Springfield
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-19-2017, 08:32 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 6
30/06 Springfield
It has been a while sense I did a post,a lot has gone on! Anyway...i bought a Remington 700 ,ADL white Tail with wood,completely redid the stock ,comb is gone crap checkering is gone added a floor plate and Mesquite for end and grip cap,glassed and floated 16 coats of tung oil and it is the most accurate cartridge and rifle I have ever owned,Now remember ,this is with 70+year old eyes, I had a lot of Reloader 26 left from my 7mm mag I traded for this so used it along with Winchester primers ,Remington brass and 168 A Max. I played with loads and length of cartridge,seated in the lands 3.485 "o.l. ,65.5 grains of R26 and Large Winchester rifle primer gives me 2980 fps, but it does it all the time in 3 shot groups of .185 to .275 center to center @ 100 yds. cold or hot barrel,dirty barrel squeaky clean or fouling left from the day before.I have never had a rifle do this for me ,especially a factory one,oh yes I did put a Timney trigger on it. I am on the 12th time of loading with this bras,can not explain,but the darn thing really shoots!!Pete
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-19-2017, 09:00 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 969
Re: 30/06 Springfield
You are very lucky to have a gun like that . I hope the situation continues with other batches of bullets . I have a 308 Sako that is similar to yours it shoots about the same all the time . However I have another gun that changes POI and group size every time I use it . I think it's bad bedding in a bad stock but I am not worried because I don't use it much . Might fix it one day .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 26 Nosler / 143 ELD-X / RL-33 / RL-50 | 338 edge pressure, something seems odd... »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC