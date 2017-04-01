     close
To 30-06 shooters-
Unread 01-04-2017, 11:23 AM
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 20
To 30-06 shooters-
Anyone of you ever develop loads for a light bullet? I'm trying to shoot Sierra 110 grain hp's out of my remmy 700, which I believe is a 1:10 twist, and can't seem to get a decent group. Is that bullet too light to stabilize?
I recently found out my 20+ year old Remington had a crack in the factory stock, and am awaiting shipment of the Magpul Hunter700 stock to show up. If my memory serves me, when I did do load tests for that 110 grain bullet back in 2013, I believe my stock was cracked then. When I bolt up the new stock, I was thinking of re developing loads again, to see if the new stock changes things. But, for the sake of frugalness and time management, I don't want to waste time and components if 110's won't work, period. I'm curious if the 1:10 twist will work for a light bullet.

Since I'm on this twist topic, and I'm somewhat ignorant to twist rates vs. bullet grain/weight compatibility, is there a chart of some kind somewhere, that tells what weight bullet(s) will work with different twist rates, on any given rifle? For example, if I decided to use 30 grain bullets on my Tikka 22-250, what twist rate do I have to have for it to work?
Thank you
SnakeP
    Unread 01-04-2017, 12:35 PM
    Join Date: Jul 2015
    Posts: 775
    Re: To 30-06 shooters-
    Not weight. Length

    Twist Rate Stability Calculator | Berger Bullets
