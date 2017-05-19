30/06 168gr vld advice

We are going to head out west to shoot antelope this fall and need to develop a load for the girlfriends rifle. I have some 168 vlds laying around with brass and primers. So my question is what combos are you getting good results with this set up?
I also need to work up some loads for my .243, I have some 75gr remington accutips I have never loaded or tried. Anyone have experience with said bullet? All I have used previously is the 95gr sst with massive internal damage and no blood trail. That shold not be an issue in the wide open plains. But wondering if anyone has tried said bullet.