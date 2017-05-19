Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 30/06 168gr vld advice
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

30/06 168gr vld advice
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 10:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 80
30/06 168gr vld advice
We are going to head out west to shoot antelope this fall and need to develop a load for the girlfriends rifle. I have some 168 vlds laying around with brass and primers. So my question is what combos are you getting good results with this set up?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-19-2017, 10:35 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 80
Re: 30/06 168gr vld advice
I also need to work up some loads for my .243, I have some 75gr remington accutips I have never loaded or tried. Anyone have experience with said bullet? All I have used previously is the 95gr sst with massive internal damage and no blood trail. That shold not be an issue in the wide open plains. But wondering if anyone has tried said bullet.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Help 270 win load for deer | Canalure importance »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC