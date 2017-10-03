Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
3 things better than a naked woman !
3 things better than a naked woman !
03-10-2017, 09:41 AM
gj
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 16
3 things better than a naked woman !
1-Home made lanolin case lube....
2-Super fine walnut vibrating media !
3-Side focus scopes !
Its so good to be back into shooting after being gone so long !
03-10-2017, 09:52 AM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,436
Re: 3 things better than a naked woman !
Well, jg, tells us about home made lanolin case lube, please. What will you be starting with?
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
03-10-2017, 10:25 AM
762x51
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 11
Re: 3 things better than a naked woman !
i dont know, depends on if the nake woman is my wife or not. i could probably use one word from each of those reasons on a naked woman.
