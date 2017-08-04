Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.284 Winchester Loads
Unread 04-08-2017, 03:02 PM
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Tip Top of West Virginia
Posts: 1,451
.284 Winchester Loads
Has anyone tried RL16, RL23, or IMR 4451 in the .284 Win with 160-180gr bullets? I plan to build one and I'm curios how the new powders work compared to H4350 and H4831sc, which seem to be the norm in this cartridge. Thanks guys
Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
Remington Man
Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
Unread 04-08-2017, 03:50 PM
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,216
Re: .284 Winchester Loads
Tried all the rest. I use 55.7 grains of H4831SC - If it ain't broke; don't fix it.
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
