280 AI case head seperation
280 AI case head seperation
Ok so I have a brand new 280AI that I am trying to fire form brand new 280 remington Hornady loaded ammo and it blows the case head off. 2 out if 10 rounds survived. Go guage closes tight. No go will not close. Measuring the fired cases it measures to sammi spec. I even took it to another smith to look at and he couldn't see a problem. Anybody else had this happen to them? I am ordering nosler loaded ammo 280 ai to see if that helps. But I have a bunch of 280 Rem. Any ideas?
Re: 280 AI case head seperation
For some reason you have excessive headspace, the original Ackley Improved chamber was designed so a standard .280 case could be fired without headspace issues.

You could try to buy new brass and fire form the cases by seating the bullet long and jamming the bullet into the lands. This will hold the case against the bolt face and the case should not stretch and separate.

"BUT" it sounds like your rifle might be chambered properly.

Fireforming Brass

https://gunsmagazine.com/fireforming-brass/


280 Ackley Improved Alert

https://gunsmithtalk.wordpress.com/2...mproved-alert/


280 Ackley Improved Emperical Headspace Test

https://gunsmithtalk.wordpress.com/2...eadspace-test/
Re: 280 AI case head seperation
When you try to fire form does your bolt close harder then normal? It should, at least on my AI it did. If not you can seat long like bigedp51 suggested or you can neck up your case then neck back down but not all the way. You want to create a false shoulder to headspace on. Is your bunch of 280 already loaded?
Re: 280 AI case head seperation
Exactly right. I prefer the false shoulder over the jam, when fire forming. Just set the false shoulder, so you get a crush fit where the bolt will close with pressure, it's kind of a feel thing.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
