Re: 280 AI case head seperation Quote: velvetant Originally Posted by When you try to fire form does your bolt close harder then normal? It should, at least on my AI it did. If not you can seat long like bigedp51 suggested or you can neck up your case then neck back down but not all the way. You want to create a false shoulder to headspace on. Is your bunch of 280 already loaded? Exactly right. I prefer the false shoulder over the jam, when fire forming. Just set the false shoulder, so you get a crush fit where the bolt will close with pressure, it's kind of a feel thing. __________________

