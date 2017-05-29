280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g



The rifle is a Jarret in 280 Ackley. Have not weighed the rifle, but it can't be over 7lbs scoped. It is a 9.75" twist so we chose the Hammer Hunter 143g bullet for this project. We started with RL-16 but it was too fast and then switched to Hybrid 100. Development was very predictable with almost exactly 40fps gain per grain increase. Last 2 shots at the top gained 60fps each. Found the first sign of pressure and backed back down 2g and settled at 3100fps. Loading with the Mag Speed it was clear that this rifle was going to shoot well. Group was very tight as the load worked up. Loaded a few at the 3100fps load to check the ES and get an average vel. Wow 1.7 SD and 4 ES. I then took the Mag Speed off and set up to shoot a group at 200y. Took the 3 shots in the photo in succession and got the 1/2" group. I really did not expect this from such a light barreled rifle. They just do not hold POI as they heat up. Usually to get full potential I have to let them cool fully between shots.



We will get it out in the next few days and do some long range work and confirm drops for our customer. I sent him an email and told him he should never give up this rifle and he should order enough ammo to last his life and pass on to his son.



















