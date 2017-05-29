Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g
I have to post this one up. This customer rifle may not make it back to it's rightful owner. Absolute dream for a lightweight sporter. For that matter any weight rifle. Joking it will make it back....someday!

The rifle is a Jarret in 280 Ackley. Have not weighed the rifle, but it can't be over 7lbs scoped. It is a 9.75" twist so we chose the Hammer Hunter 143g bullet for this project. We started with RL-16 but it was too fast and then switched to Hybrid 100. Development was very predictable with almost exactly 40fps gain per grain increase. Last 2 shots at the top gained 60fps each. Found the first sign of pressure and backed back down 2g and settled at 3100fps. Loading with the Mag Speed it was clear that this rifle was going to shoot well. Group was very tight as the load worked up. Loaded a few at the 3100fps load to check the ES and get an average vel. Wow 1.7 SD and 4 ES. I then took the Mag Speed off and set up to shoot a group at 200y. Took the 3 shots in the photo in succession and got the 1/2" group. I really did not expect this from such a light barreled rifle. They just do not hold POI as they heat up. Usually to get full potential I have to let them cool fully between shots.

We will get it out in the next few days and do some long range work and confirm drops for our customer. I sent him an email and told him he should never give up this rifle and he should order enough ammo to last his life and pass on to his son.



280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g-280ai-setup.jpeg

280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g-280ai-chrono.jpeg

280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g-280ai-200y.jpeg

Steve
Re: 280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g
Wow!!!! That's nice!!!! I have a 280 AI and I have done ANY load for it. Only shot some 280 regular to fireform. But I may have to go buy some of that powder. I have the 143s at the house so I'm good there. Man that is a sweet rifle. I am sure the trigger work has NOTHING to do with how well it shoots!!!😂😂😂😂🤣

Good job!!!
Re: 280 Ackley w/ Hammer Hunter 143g
Thank you. If it were mine I would look at changing the brake to a slab style for shooting prone in the dirt/snow. Would be nervous about changing anything though.

We were using new out of the box ai brass. No brass prep, just load and go. Good concentric rifles with good bullets shoot well. Period. Chamber on this rifle is very uniform. Seal around the neck is uniform and quick. Almost no gas leak on the neck. We loaded these to seat the base of the bullet at the case/neck junction. Paid no attention to the jump. It has simply become no issue and we pay very little attention to it anymore. We usually load to the longest the mage will handle but this rifle has tons of mag room and we never reached the lands. Just loaded what made sense in the case. This 143g Hammer Hunter is a very nice proportional bullet and I most definitely my choice for this range of chambering.

Steve

Steve
