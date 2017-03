28 Nosler RL33 or Retumbo I am loading 175grain Accubond Long Range in a 1-9 twist 26" barrel. I have zero expertise with either powder. I have heard RL 33 can be temp sensitive and was looking for some input. As for Retumbo The load data on Nosler says it is slightly slower, but I will take accuracy over speed. Which is the better powder, if where I hunt is 30-80 degrees throughout October in South Eastern Idaho?