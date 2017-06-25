Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



28 nosler preformance with saami spec chamber
06-25-2017, 07:33 AM
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
28 nosler preformance with saami spec chamber
Hi everyone, just joined the website because I have a 28 nosler barrel on the way and most of the info I have on this caliber came from reading the forums on this page. I've read the majority of posts about the 28 nosler with 195 begers, and maybe I missed something, but it seams like everyone that wants to shoot the 195s has a gunsmith add freebore. I was wondering if anyone has tried the 195s in a saami spec chamber BEFORE reaming it out to custom specs? This is going to be a hunting rifle built on a rem 700 long action currently chambered in 7mm rem mag. I need the C.O.L. to fit in the magazine... not sure if thats possible with the 195s? The other bullet I was considering is the 180gr ELD-M. Does anyone have experience with this bullet in a saami spec chamber? I would really like to leave the factory magazine and chamber alone if possible. Is anyone else in the same boat? Any advice would be helpfull. Thanks in advance!
