28 Nosler neck turn or not? Hello all,



Just putting the parts together for a .28 Nosler build and fishing for as much information as i can.

For the people that are loading and shooting these what Loaded neck diameter does the Nosler brass have?

Is anyone using a tight neck reamer? size and clearance?



Does anyone have a good load for the 195gr berger EOL using retumbo or H1000

as here in Australia RL33 is very hard to get hold of and some what more expensive then out local powders that are apparently the same as H1000 (ADI AR2217) and Retumbo (ADI AR2225)



Trig.