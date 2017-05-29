Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
28 Nosler bullet recommendations
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
28 Nosler bullet recommendations
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-29-2017, 10:58 AM
Ltsheets
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 104
28 Nosler bullet recommendations
So when I get back from Africa in July, I'll be starting to develop a load for my MRC 28 Nosler. The 1-9.5 twist I know limits me from the 195 VLD unfortunately. I have some RL26 and was thinking of trying the 180VLD first. Any other thoughts?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
300WSM 200gr ELD-X
|
Forster full length sizing die question
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:30 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC