Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 28 Nosler bullet recommendations
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

28 Nosler bullet recommendations
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-29-2017, 10:58 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 104
28 Nosler bullet recommendations
So when I get back from Africa in July, I'll be starting to develop a load for my MRC 28 Nosler. The 1-9.5 twist I know limits me from the 195 VLD unfortunately. I have some RL26 and was thinking of trying the 180VLD first. Any other thoughts?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 300WSM 200gr ELD-X | Forster full length sizing die question »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC