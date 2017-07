28 nosler brass Where are you guys buying your 28 Nosler brass?

I can't find Norma 28 Nosler brass anywhere.



For my 26 Nosler I found Norma brand brass a bit cheaper than Nosler brand. 225 pieces had a 2 grain E.S.

Otherwise I'm considering just necking up Norma 26 Nosler brass to 28, from what I've researched it should be a straight forward operation since the bodys are similar dimentions.

Anyone see a problem with this?

Brice __________________Brice