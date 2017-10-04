Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo Something else I did when I ordered my 28 Nosler, I sent an email to Berger asking if they could provide the load data for the 168, 180, and 195 grain data for my rifle, they gladly sent me all the loads for those bullets​. They are the only ones that would provide me with the info, I requested the same from Hornady but was told they do not have anything with 28 Nosler for load data. Alliance powder would not send anything either for different loads with that cartridge.