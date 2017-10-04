Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
Unread 04-10-2017, 12:55 PM
28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
Anyone using a 180 Berger with H1000 or Retumbo? I have a Ridgeline on the way and want to compare it to my 7-300 but data is scarce. I would prefer H1000. If you are using 180s please list OAL, bullet, powder, and velocity. Thanks.
Unread 04-10-2017, 01:13 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
I have a 28 Nosler and have a load I have found with 180gr Berger and Retumbo to be very accurate. My load is 80.7grains with a CCI LRM primer and running .020 from the lands, with my OAL guage it measures 2.812 at the bullet Ogive. The Chrono measurement averaged 3117fps at 440' elevation with a outside temperature at 71 degrees. I have a Brux #4 barrel with a 1:8 twist, at 200yds it is measuring a four shot group at .525". I am not seeing any pressure signs with this load in my rifle.
Unread 04-10-2017, 01:32 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
What is your barrel length? I should have put that in my op.
Unread 04-10-2017, 01:59 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
I am sorry I thought I had put that down as well, it is a 26" barrel.
Unread 04-10-2017, 02:02 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
Is that the hybrid or vld?
Unread 04-10-2017, 02:13 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
VLD hunting
Unread 04-10-2017, 02:18 PM
Re: 28 Nosler with 180 bullets H1000/Retumbo
Something else I did when I ordered my 28 Nosler, I sent an email to Berger asking if they could provide the load data for the 168, 180, and 195 grain data for my rifle, they gladly sent me all the loads for those bullets​. They are the only ones that would provide me with the info, I requested the same from Hornady but was told they do not have anything with 28 Nosler for load data. Alliance powder would not send anything either for different loads with that cartridge.
