Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
270 wsm load data help
Unread 07-05-2017, 07:29 AM
270 wsm load data help
Just looking for some of your favorite loads. I plan on loading 140 gr. Acubonds .
Any starting points and powder would be helpful.
Thanks
Unread 07-05-2017, 08:34 AM
Re: 270 wsm load data help
Retumbo has always done well for me in the 270 WSM and 140-150gr bullets
Unread 07-05-2017, 08:41 AM
Re: 270 wsm load data help
I'm using the 145 gr ELD-X and picked RL-23 for its temp stability. Using 56.0 gr and Fed 215s which shoots good when running 2,960 fps out of a 26" barrel.
Unread 07-05-2017, 09:32 AM
Re: 270 wsm load data help
I have used a number of different powders when loading the 140 Accubond in the 10+ years I have loaded the 270WSM. IMR-4350 with a starting load of 56.0 grains and a max of 60.5. gave me great accuracy but just so so velocity. RL-22 with a max of around 65.0 gave me very good accuracy and improved velocity. I am now using some of the newer powders and I have gotten great velocity and accuracy with IMR-7977 and 150 Berger VLD's. I have also loaded some 145 Hornady ELD-X's with RL-26. I waiting to shoot them.
Unread 07-05-2017, 09:40 AM
Re: 270 wsm load data help
Just for reference just finished loading for a buddies Savage 270 WSM and its running @3225 FPS with the 145 ELD X and 69gr Retumbo 1/2 MOA to 750yds
Unread 07-05-2017, 10:45 AM
Re: 270 wsm load data help
140 Accubond
59.0gr RL-17
CCI250 Primers
COAL 2.825
MV: 3,080 out of a 22in barrel

1/2 to 3/4 MOA
200gr ELD-X | Templaque placement input
