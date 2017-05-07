Re: 270 wsm load data help I have used a number of different powders when loading the 140 Accubond in the 10+ years I have loaded the 270WSM. IMR-4350 with a starting load of 56.0 grains and a max of 60.5. gave me great accuracy but just so so velocity. RL-22 with a max of around 65.0 gave me very good accuracy and improved velocity. I am now using some of the newer powders and I have gotten great velocity and accuracy with IMR-7977 and 150 Berger VLD's. I have also loaded some 145 Hornady ELD-X's with RL-26. I waiting to shoot them.