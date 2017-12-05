Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
05-12-2017, 09:01 PM
mightyman
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Suwanee GA
Posts: 209
270 bergers. Best options with Bergers
Have an older Remington 270 in excellent condition I am dusting off for reloading..
Before I get started, what grain Bergers has worked well for you guys?
Looking to start a little up the testing ladder based on your experience..
What has worked well for you?
Thanks so much for the input.
MM
