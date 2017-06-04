.270-8x68 with 180 grain Woodleigh bullet Ok... I've followed the thread on the .270-300WM with great interest. Now I am finally going to do "mine".

This is the first post for my new toy. I'm hoping to get it out of hock by winter. I'm starting with a Remington long magnum action that will be trued and have a new bolt before screwing the barrel onto it. I got the barrel on here some years ago before I even thought about heavy bullets. I've lost the seller's name but the barrel is already chambered in .270-8x68. It is a 1-10 twist. The case capacity of the 8x68s is greater than a .270 Weatherby. Of course I never even inquired specifics about the chambering because I couldn't find brass for it ANYwhere, at the time. It might be a .270 Booboo. I have acquired .338 Norma cases with the intent of doing a .270-.338 Norma! Now I can find Norma, Lapua and RWS 8x68s cases! Eventually I will gather up all the .338 Norma cases I have and sell them.

If it's a Tooley chambering then it is improved with a 30 degree shoulder. Some of you may recognize that name. He is a benchrest shooter of some note. One of the things he did was make up non-belted "magnum" cartridges for long range hole boring from the 8x68s. I've read that some shooters in England still shoot them. They were collectively named "Booboo", as in 7mm Booboo, etc, because the initial reamer maker somehow made a mistake. Hence, Booboo, but the name apparently stuck.

Should we need to adjust the headspace when the barrel is installed I will go with a 40 degree improved chamber. The Booboo is a Tooley proprietary chambering and I already have the everything with a gunsmith. Then again there is something exciting about that 40 degree shoulder!

My go-to bullet was to be the 165 Matrix. I'd even corresponded with Matrix to see for sure that I had a slim chance of them stabilizing in the 1-10 barrel. Then Matrix changed hands. The .270 dies didn't come with the business and the original owner doesn't plan on making them for anyone but himself. The dies cost way too much for the new owner to bust into that caliber. So I am "stuck" sort of.

Two questions: 1) Has anyone even heard of the .270-8x68 chambering? Does anybody have experience with the 180 grain .270 Woodleigh bullets?

I've written to Woodleigh for load data. On Midway there were several reviews where people claimed to be able to stabilize them in 1-10 twist barrels. They are flat base spitzers, by the look of them. The Ballistic coefficient is a whopping .513. I'm looking at strictly hunting bullets. From info I have seen a Weatherby has pushed them to 3000 fps and they were stable, as in they grouped well. For an elk bullet out to 6-700 yards here at 8600-10,000 feet I should be golden.

Whew! So that's my start. No pictures yet. Been trying to get to this for YEARS! __________________

