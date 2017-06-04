Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page .270-8x68 with 180 grain Woodleigh bullet
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

.270-8x68 with 180 grain Woodleigh bullet
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Colorado mountains
Posts: 124
.270-8x68 with 180 grain Woodleigh bullet
Ok... I've followed the thread on the .270-300WM with great interest. Now I am finally going to do "mine".
This is the first post for my new toy. I'm hoping to get it out of hock by winter. I'm starting with a Remington long magnum action that will be trued and have a new bolt before screwing the barrel onto it. I got the barrel on here some years ago before I even thought about heavy bullets. I've lost the seller's name but the barrel is already chambered in .270-8x68. It is a 1-10 twist. The case capacity of the 8x68s is greater than a .270 Weatherby. Of course I never even inquired specifics about the chambering because I couldn't find brass for it ANYwhere, at the time. It might be a .270 Booboo. I have acquired .338 Norma cases with the intent of doing a .270-.338 Norma! Now I can find Norma, Lapua and RWS 8x68s cases! Eventually I will gather up all the .338 Norma cases I have and sell them.
If it's a Tooley chambering then it is improved with a 30 degree shoulder. Some of you may recognize that name. He is a benchrest shooter of some note. One of the things he did was make up non-belted "magnum" cartridges for long range hole boring from the 8x68s. I've read that some shooters in England still shoot them. They were collectively named "Booboo", as in 7mm Booboo, etc, because the initial reamer maker somehow made a mistake. Hence, Booboo, but the name apparently stuck.
Should we need to adjust the headspace when the barrel is installed I will go with a 40 degree improved chamber. The Booboo is a Tooley proprietary chambering and I already have the everything with a gunsmith. Then again there is something exciting about that 40 degree shoulder!
My go-to bullet was to be the 165 Matrix. I'd even corresponded with Matrix to see for sure that I had a slim chance of them stabilizing in the 1-10 barrel. Then Matrix changed hands. The .270 dies didn't come with the business and the original owner doesn't plan on making them for anyone but himself. The dies cost way too much for the new owner to bust into that caliber. So I am "stuck" sort of.
Two questions: 1) Has anyone even heard of the .270-8x68 chambering? Does anybody have experience with the 180 grain .270 Woodleigh bullets?
I've written to Woodleigh for load data. On Midway there were several reviews where people claimed to be able to stabilize them in 1-10 twist barrels. They are flat base spitzers, by the look of them. The Ballistic coefficient is a whopping .513. I'm looking at strictly hunting bullets. From info I have seen a Weatherby has pushed them to 3000 fps and they were stable, as in they grouped well. For an elk bullet out to 6-700 yards here at 8600-10,000 feet I should be golden.
Whew! So that's my start. No pictures yet. Been trying to get to this for YEARS!
__________________
Never try to teach a pig to sing! It annoys the pig and wastes your time.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Wilsall, MT
Posts: 46
Re: .270-8x68 with 180 grain Woodleigh bullet
I have never heard of that cartridge. I do have a lot of experience with Caliber .277 is several different cartridges. With 1/10 twist you are limited to 150gr and below. I know people will swear they have great results with heaver bullets in 1/10 but my experience is that to stabilize heavy bullets you need a 1/8 twist barrel. I have a 270 WSM with 1/8 barrel that is amazingly accurate and is sending the Berger 170 EOLs at 3050fps. If I wanted to go bigger I would go with a 27 Nosler with a 1/8 and the 170s. The 150gr ABLRs shoot ok and would work with your twist. Is the dies and brass for a 270-8X68 not going to be cost prohibitive?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Possible Pressure Signs with factory Loaded Ammo? | Reloder 26 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:48 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC