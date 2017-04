270 and the 145 ELDX Just bought a box of the 145gr ELD X bullets to load up in both my 270Win and 270wsm



I have RL17,RL19, RL22, RL23

H4831SC

MagPro

Ramshot Hunter (Im becoming a very big fan of this powder in the 6.5 creedmoor and 270)



Im thinking this new 145gr bullet is going to turn my 270's into long range laser beams and Im excited to get started.



Anyone have any advice for some load data with any of the powders I have on hand?