Re: 264 WM & 143 gr ELD-X accurate load I have been shooting the 143 ELDX from a 264 win mag. A couple of things that I learned may help you out.

1. Sort the bullets.

2. Check that your barrel is not overly copper fouled



They are not as dimensionally consistent as I wish they were. That holds true for weight, bearing surface and even diameter. I start to see noticeable accuracy degradation after about 40 rounds. I very seldom shoot more than two rounds at a time and always wait for the barrel temperature to match ambient conditions before firing again. I'm sending them off at 3,168fps and have similar, but longer interval, coppering issues in my 6.5/06.

When properly sorted I see consistent .3-.5 MOA, when the rifle is clean and I do my part. I have shot the 143 ELDX out to 1,200 yards. They have performed very well on everything I have used them on.