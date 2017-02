260 rem load development



Savage 111

Criterion 24" 1-8 twist

Boyds Pro Varmint

Viper HSLR 4-16x44



140 vld .020 from the lands

New Lapua brass

CCI-200

H4831sc started at 43 grains and worked up to 45 grains with no pressure



The target is at 100 yards of 44 grains, measured .611. The bullet on the left was my third bullet. Next time out I will probably load 45.3, 45.6, and 45.9 and see what I get, and then play with the length after that.

