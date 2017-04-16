Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



260 Rem 140 VLD
04-16-2017
Very pleased w/ my 260 still. Got back from TacPro a 1000 yard shooting range here in Texas. I shoot a Rem Model 700 action, 27" Krieger Barrel, Timney trigger 2 stage 8oz 1st 2.5lbs 2nd. Getting very consistent 3035 FPS w/ Rem brass Federal 210M Primers and 42.5 grns of H4350. This is the same load I used to break my own record in California in the Desert. 4 shot 3.5" group. Just wanted to share the info to whomever shoots a 260 Rem. I have been shooting this gun sense 1997. I have never gun hungry with this gun. Deer, Hog, Elk. Most difficult shot taken was at 997yrds in Cisco Tx. 30 degree angle/ .866 cosine. Clean kill 297lb hog 2.5" cutters. 51.25" chest. The 140grn Berger did not pass through but still did the job.
