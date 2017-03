260 load development finial update (My original thread is on this same page right now)



Savage 111

260 Rem Criterion Match chamber

24" lite varmint 1-8 twist

Boyds Pro Varmint



Load specs



Virgin Lapua brass

140 VLD

45.4 grains of H4831sc

CCI 200



Last outing shot 5 just over half an inch at 100 yards off a bipod so I loaded up some more to shoot through the chronograph today. Speed averaged 2690 with low es and my group was nice and tight again. Just the slightest tiniest bit of ejector swipe on some of my brass, primers aren't really flat and not a heavy bolt handle. Do you guys think I'm good to go?