26 Nosler pet loads Anyone have any pet 26 Nosler loads? I have an MOA Rifle Evolution, 26" benchmark barrel. I have been testing the 140 Berger Elites with retumbo and H1000. Seated 0.020" off lands and can't find a powder charge it seems to like, will get 2-3 clover leafed then it'll string the next 2 opening the groups up.



I'm taking 3-4 min between shots to let this burner cool down a bit. I am considering trying the 129 or 142 ABLR if I can find them. Have always had good luck with the Accubonds in other rifles.



I'm interested in the powder, charge, and you distance from lands. Any advice, help would be awesome. Already over 100 rounds down the pipe and still haven't found what it likes



Thanks