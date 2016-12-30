26 Nosler Load suggestions Guys,



Looking for some suggestions on loads for a new 26 nosler. I have chosen to start with 140 grain Berger VLD Hunting bullet. Not much out there in terms of loads other than what Nosler and Berger have listed on their websites.



One thing I did notice was Berger powder charges were much higher than Nosler powder charges for same bullet weights and high BC designs. Is this typical? I do not have tons of experience with handloads but know enough to make me concerned when I see different companies recommending totally different charges with the same powders and bullet weights. I figured the charges would be very similar... but they are way different. Guess I just want to make sure my gun and myself stay safe while developing loads for a pretty neat cartridge.



Any advice is greatly appreciated.



Thanks