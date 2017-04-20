Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 26 Nosler 160 grain Matrix
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

26 Nosler 160 grain Matrix
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-20-2017, 08:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 18
26 Nosler 160 grain Matrix
Has anyone tried this combo? I didn't have enough US 869 to find a load that shot good. Would like to know what other powders guys have used and maybe a starting point.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 7mm STW load for 160 accubonds. | Ultra mags and Berger Bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:54 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC