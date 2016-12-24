     close
257 Weatherby seater die
12-24-2016
Hello everyone. Having trouble finding a rcbs gold metal reloading seater die for a 257 weatherby. I bought a set for the 300rum I have and will probally never buy another set of regular dies again. I really ike the adjustment knob at the top of the die and realy like the window that is in the side of the die to be abe to just drop the bullet in the die instead of doing the balancing act whie getting my fingers pinched until the bullet starts in the die. Does anyone know a good place to purchase either the set or just the seater gold metal die? Does anyone else make a die that the bullet can be dropped in the side of the die??
Thanks for your time and help
Scotty
