25-06 loads 100 grn bullet
06-05-2017, 10:36 PM
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 5
25-06 loads 100 grn bullet
I won a 25-06 rifle at a California deer association dinner and was wondering what your favorite 25-06 load is. Living in a non- lead area I'll need to got with a non lead round . I would appreciate any help thanks .......Dan

06-05-2017, 11:57 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,885
Re: 25-06 loads 100 grn bullet
You're not stuck with the 100 gr Barnes TTSX or the Nosler E-tip. The Barnes 115 TSX is a killer option. My grandson shoots a 115 leadcore in his 25-06 and it's very accurate out to 400 yds. Most factory barrels don't have the fast twist to handle the Hammer bullet or the other custom made bullets. I have a great load for the 115 Berger VLD which will not help you, but I've found slower powder working great in the 25-06 as well as .270 Win.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
