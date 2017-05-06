Re: 25-06 loads 100 grn bullet You're not stuck with the 100 gr Barnes TTSX or the Nosler E-tip. The Barnes 115 TSX is a killer option. My grandson shoots a 115 leadcore in his 25-06 and it's very accurate out to 400 yds. Most factory barrels don't have the fast twist to handle the Hammer bullet or the other custom made bullets. I have a great load for the 115 Berger VLD which will not help you, but I've found slower powder working great in the 25-06 as well as .270 Win. __________________

