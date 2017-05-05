Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
25-06
05-05-2017, 03:18 PM
ann brezinski
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 101
25-06
what are you shooting in your 25-06 s for deer ?
gary b
05-05-2017, 03:22 PM
Barrelnut
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,281
Re: 25-06
100 Gr. Sierra GameKings with RL-22 at 3200 FPS
05-05-2017, 04:09 PM
Citius7
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 29
Re: 25-06
115 gr Berger VLD Hunting about 2920 fps.
05-05-2017, 04:34 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,824
Re: 25-06
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Citius7
115 gr Berger VLD Hunting about 2920 fps.
Same here, dropped a nice mule deer with them.
05-05-2017, 06:44 PM
swiper
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 41
Re: 25-06
Sierra 117 game king for me great success
