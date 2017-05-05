Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



25-06
Unread 05-05-2017, 03:18 PM
25-06
what are you shooting in your 25-06 s for deer ?
gary b
Unread 05-05-2017, 03:22 PM
Re: 25-06
100 Gr. Sierra GameKings with RL-22 at 3200 FPS
Unread 05-05-2017, 04:09 PM
Re: 25-06
115 gr Berger VLD Hunting about 2920 fps.
Unread 05-05-2017, 04:34 PM
Re: 25-06
115 gr Berger VLD Hunting about 2920 fps.

Same here, dropped a nice mule deer with them.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Unread 05-05-2017, 06:44 PM
Re: 25-06
Sierra 117 game king for me great success
