.243AI powder options, quickload request Got myself an 8-twist 26" pipe chambered for .243AI (Ackley Improved, 40deg shoulder) and ordered a crate of 108gn ELD-M's and several hundred Hornady cases and dies. Can't seem to get 115 DTAC's so the 108's will have to do. Use case is long range precision competition. I've been using .223 and .308 but I'm sick of .308 recoil so going to something a lot lighter kicking.



Given the long pipe and relatively heavy bullet and the overbore ratio (right up there with 7mm rem mag) I'm definitely going to be served by slower burning powders. H1000 seems to be well liked so it's looking like it wants really slow stuff suitable for highly overbore magnums running heavy bullets. I've had good luck with powders like US869 in some combos that are similarly overbore like 7mag with 180's. Curious if anyone has any data particularly for US869. Viht already has N550 data posted which looks promising but there's nothing out there about US869.



I fear US869 might be too bulky for the application but I'd like to see if someone could run a QL sim for me. I'm guessing charge weight would end up a bit north of 50gn based on the charge weights I'm running in my 7mag.