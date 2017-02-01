243AI 115 Berger I have been loading the 115 Berger but it appears if I get them over 3020 FPS in my 8 twist carbon fiber barrel. At 211 yard the bullets go from .5 moa at 2900FPS to 18-20 inch groups and the bullet impact appears to look like a pepper shaker hit the target. These are the new 115 Targets bullets so I am not sure why they are doing this.



The 105 berger seems fine at 3193fps average along with the 105 AMax. Anyone else have this issue with the new 115 bullet? I saw there was an issue back in 2009 but couldn't find much else.