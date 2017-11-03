Re: 243 Win 95 Berger IMR 4350 or the new IMR 4451 is my go to for bullets under 100 gr in my .243 WIN. I use to only shoot IMR 4350, but I tried 4451 for the temp stability and I love it. I gained 50fps with .5gr more powder with the same pressures as before. With the 95s, I would start at 39.0grains and work up until you reach pressure. I shoot 44.5gr in mine with 87gr V-MAXs at 3430fps!

Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin

Remington Man

Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small! __________________Jerry "JUD" B. BauduinRemington ManShoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!