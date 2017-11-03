Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reloading Berger Bullets

243 Win 95 Berger
Unread 03-11-2017, 06:53 PM
243 Win 95 Berger
Just starting to load the 243, what is the go to powder for 95 gr Berger?
Unread 03-11-2017, 07:46 PM
Re: 243 Win 95 Berger
If you are talking the 95 grain Hunting VLD, mine likes IMR 4350. Wicked deer and antelope killer. mtmuley
Unread 03-11-2017, 09:17 PM
Re: 243 Win 95 Berger
Yes the VLD hunt. Thanks I have a a few pounds of 4350 on hand.
Unread 03-11-2017, 11:59 PM
Re: 243 Win 95 Berger
IMR 4350 or the new IMR 4451 is my go to for bullets under 100 gr in my .243 WIN. I use to only shoot IMR 4350, but I tried 4451 for the temp stability and I love it. I gained 50fps with .5gr more powder with the same pressures as before. With the 95s, I would start at 39.0grains and work up until you reach pressure. I shoot 44.5gr in mine with 87gr V-MAXs at 3430fps!
Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
Remington Man
Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
