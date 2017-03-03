Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


240 Weatherby QuickLoad request, please.
03-03-2017, 02:14 PM
240 Weatherby QuickLoad request, please.
Hi,

Would someone with QL be so kind as to run some numbers on a 240 Weatherby?


240 Weatherby
24 in barrel
RL-26
95 GR Nosler Ballistic Tip
F210M
3.17 COAL.


Thanks much!!!
