225gr eld 300wm loads needed!
07-03-2017, 11:38 AM
Needing some load data for the 225eld in a 300win mag, I'm using nosler custom brass, H1000 and cci large rifle magnum primers. Gun specs are 28" finished length #8 contour broughton with 1:10 5c rifling, can load them out to a max of 3.613" oal which is .273 longer than saami specs which is touching the lands though I plan on having roughly a .020" jump which also affords way more case volume and even if I loaded into the lands it will still mag feed which is nice. Planning a range trip tomorrow and wanted to load some tonight hopefully. Also if you have load velocity, that would be nice! Thanks! James.
