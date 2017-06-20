Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 225 Grain Accubond G7 BC
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

225 Grain Accubond G7 BC
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 10:41 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 1
225 Grain Accubond G7 BC
So I'm working up a load for my 338 Win Mag using the 225 grain Nosler Accubond bullet. I was searching for a G7 bc for this bullet to plug into my BR-2 rangefinder and came up empty-handed. I emailed Nosler and they replied that they don't give out the G7 bc for this bullet because it is much more accurately represented by the G1 model. I found this answer pretty hard to believe. I would would think the G7 model would be more appropriate for such a modern shaped boattail bullet. Does anyone here know the G7 bc for this bullet or know definitively that the G1 bc is more appropriate?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-20-2017, 11:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Wherever the Army sends me
Posts: 35
Re: 225 Grain Accubond G7 BC
.268 and G7 is much more accurate

edit to add: spend the money on the Applied Ballistics app, it is WELL worth it!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« How much brass for hunting rifle? | Anybody shooting 195 EOL in 7SAUM w/ H-1000? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:40 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC