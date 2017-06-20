225 Grain Accubond G7 BC So I'm working up a load for my 338 Win Mag using the 225 grain Nosler Accubond bullet. I was searching for a G7 bc for this bullet to plug into my BR-2 rangefinder and came up empty-handed. I emailed Nosler and they replied that they don't give out the G7 bc for this bullet because it is much more accurately represented by the G1 model. I found this answer pretty hard to believe. I would would think the G7 model would be more appropriate for such a modern shaped boattail bullet. Does anyone here know the G7 bc for this bullet or know definitively that the G1 bc is more appropriate?