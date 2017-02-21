Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 22 Nosler
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

22 Nosler
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 06:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Western Nevada
Posts: 27
22 Nosler
FWIW

Here is some info on the NEW 22 Nosler case they just brought out,
https://www.22nosler.com/

And a bit more info on the case spec's,

The H2o capacity of the 22 Nosler fired brass,
in my sample was 37.4 grs, flat meniscus,
114.7 grs empty, with primer,
152.1 grs H2o, with primer.

From the sample I have, there seems to be a fairly tight chamber,
as there is very little expansion just above the web area,
primer is normal appearing, there is a ejector mark,
and the line from bolt face extractor area,
consistent with the AR type bolts.

The diameter of the base, below the web expansion area,
just above the extractor groove measures measures .416.4",
across the web expansion area measures .418.5"
case neck thickness is .012/.013" (4 places checked)
length measures 1.475".

Tia,
Don
__________________
"Speeds fine, but Accuracy is final"
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 28 Nosler load | 338 Norma Magnum brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC