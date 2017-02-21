22 Nosler



Here is some info on the NEW 22 Nosler case they just brought out,

https://www.22nosler.com/



And a bit more info on the case spec's,



The H2o capacity of the 22 Nosler fired brass,

in my sample was 37.4 grs, flat meniscus,

114.7 grs empty, with primer,

152.1 grs H2o, with primer.



From the sample I have, there seems to be a fairly tight chamber,

as there is very little expansion just above the web area,

primer is normal appearing, there is a ejector mark,

and the line from bolt face extractor area,

consistent with the AR type bolts.



The diameter of the base, below the web expansion area,

just above the extractor groove measures measures .416.4",

across the web expansion area measures .418.5"

case neck thickness is .012/.013" (4 places checked)

length measures 1.475".



Tia,

