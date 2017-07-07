22-250 REM Runout I am reloading 22-250 REM with the best press, dies, brass and bullets and I am still getting up to 6 thou runout. I normally do no more that 2-3 thou with my other calibers. On the 22250 REM im using a Redding ultramag press, master hunter die set, lapua FL sized and Sinclair mandrel expanded, chamfer/deburred brass and berger 55 VLD target bullets. I don't have any runout on the outside of my case necks prior to seating. Im seating to about half of the bullets diameter so about half way down the neck which gets them out to the lands. The bullet is not hitting the top of the redding comp dies factory stem. And the bullet does weeble wobble pretty bad when just holding the bullet in the stem to check the fitting but it connects just a little below the ogiv which seems fine. The bullet just doesn't seem to sit down in the stem as well as I am used to with my other calibers/bullets.



Do yal think its the stem? Should the VLD stem correct all of this?