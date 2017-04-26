22-250 Lapua brass formed to 6.5 Creedmoor?

I received the wrong Lapua brass from a company today. I ordered 100 223 Lapua brass. I got sent 100 22-250 brass. My first thought was, send it back but after inspecting it, I thought it was really nice brass... So I'm thinking about forming it to 6.5 Creedmoor. I was going to order some 6.5 creed Lapua brass but didn't really want the small primer pockets.

Besides the neck length being a little shorter, is there any unforeseen problems I'm not thinking about by fire forming?

