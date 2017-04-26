Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



22-250 Lapua brass formed to 6.5 Creedmoor?
04-26-2017, 02:09 PM
22-250 Lapua brass formed to 6.5 Creedmoor?
I received the wrong Lapua brass from a company today. I ordered 100 223 Lapua brass. I got sent 100 22-250 brass. My first thought was, send it back but after inspecting it, I thought it was really nice brass... So I'm thinking about forming it to 6.5 Creedmoor. I was going to order some 6.5 creed Lapua brass but didn't really want the small primer pockets.
Besides the neck length being a little shorter, is there any unforeseen problems I'm not thinking about by fire forming?
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
04-26-2017, 05:56 PM
Re: 22-250 Lapua brass formed to 6.5 Creedmoor?
Probably going to have to neck turn, but I am not sure since you are going up in caliber. Other than that, and working virgin lapua brass for hours, it is definitely possible.
