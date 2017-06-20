Re: 200gr ELD-X 63, in the same boat. Bought some 212 ELD-X, but they won't shoot accurately in the three rifles I've tried them. The 30-06 likes 168 Berger, the 300Wby likes the 210 Berger and the 30/378Wby is crazy accurate with the 215 Berger. The unwritten rule is, no two barrels will like the same load, but I can only get Hornady bullet to shoot well in a .270 Win. I've noticed the overall length measurement (not COAL) of the Hornady bullet I've loaded are much less consistent than other brands. With the comparator they are fine. I always load using the comparator. Perhaps a run of bad luck with the Hornady or ?. __________________

