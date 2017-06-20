Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 200gr ELD-X
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

200gr ELD-X
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 12:38 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 550
200gr ELD-X
I went out before the elections and bought a bunch of boxes of hornady 30 cal 200gr ELD-X bullets. Like all other hornday bullets I have ever reloaded/shot they did good for me.
Well for some reason these do not shoot well, tried different primers, different powders, different seating depths

But on a lighter note my gun seems to like berger 215gr and 230gr bullets, which is funny as none of my other guns ever shot them well.
What experience is everyone else who reloads these having??
Need to get my 300RUM dialed in.
__________________
KC7PWO
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-20-2017, 01:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,928
Re: 200gr ELD-X
63, in the same boat. Bought some 212 ELD-X, but they won't shoot accurately in the three rifles I've tried them. The 30-06 likes 168 Berger, the 300Wby likes the 210 Berger and the 30/378Wby is crazy accurate with the 215 Berger. The unwritten rule is, no two barrels will like the same load, but I can only get Hornady bullet to shoot well in a .270 Win. I've noticed the overall length measurement (not COAL) of the Hornady bullet I've loaded are much less consistent than other brands. With the comparator they are fine. I always load using the comparator. Perhaps a run of bad luck with the Hornady or ?.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-20-2017, 01:35 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 550
Re: 200gr ELD-X
I know when I shot the 208gr A-Max bullets they were crazy accurate.
Also the SST 180gr were accurate too.
__________________
KC7PWO
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC