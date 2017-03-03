200 grain ELD-X in 308 anyone? I have some of these bullets and was going to give them a try in a Savage FCP-SR. Has anyone here tried these bullets in a 308 with any good success? If so what loadbseems to be working well. I'm trying Varget to start with. I have only fired a few test groups but it's already down to .6 moa groups. I'd like to be able to get it down to .3 or so. This is not a competition gun. Just something to shoot for fun as far as I can stretch it 🙂and hunt with to sub 750 yards.