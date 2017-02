Re: 200 gr accubond 300 win mag load needed

200 gr Nosler Accubond, 78 grains of H1000 set 30,000 off the lands, WLR primer, this combination prints a half inch group at 100 yards. I tried this load with a Fed 215M and it printed about an inch group at 100 yards. Speed is averaging 2,778 fps this is out of my Savage 16 Bear Hunter. That gun has a 23" barrel with 2 inches of that being a muzzle-brake....good luck!